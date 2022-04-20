RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

’38-year-olds are still playing in Europe’ – Andre Ayew addresses Black Stars future

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has said he is focused on remaining fit and playing as many matches as he can for the Black Stars.

The 32-year-old reached a century of matches for his country last year and is also Ghana’s highest scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with 10 goals.

However, there have been some criticisms of his game, especially after the Black Stars’ group-stage exit at the last AFCON.

Addressing his future with the national team, Ayew said some European players are still playing at 38, insisting he is only focused on being fit and performing well.

“I think what is important is to keep working, being fit, being able to play numerous games as I am doing,” the Al Sadd forward told Joy Sports.

“As long as I continue like this, I don’t have an issue. We look at a lot of squads – Africa, Europe, players are playing in the national team at 37, 38…So I am not looking at the age, I am looking at me being fit and performing well.”

Ayew also revealed that he held talks with compatriot Asamoah Gyan before deciding to move to the Qatari Stars League.

“Asamoah Gyan was the one that told me that the league was not easy at all, we could all see that his time at Al Ain was when he scored most goals for the Black Stars. He went there and has made a massive impact on the whole of the Gulf,” he added.

The former Swansea City and West Ham United star will lead Ghana as captain to the Qatar 2022 World Cup later this year.

The Black Stars have been paired in Group H of the quadrennial tournament, alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

