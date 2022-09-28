RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Andre Ayew joins Asamoah Gyan as Ghana’s most-capped players

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has equalled Asamoah Gyan’s record as the Black Stars’ most-capped player after featuring in Tuesday’s friendly against Nicaragua.

The 32-year-old came on as a second-half substitute as Ghana recorded a narrow 1-0 win against the Central American nation in Lorca, Spain.

Ayew’s cameo appearance saw him take his appearances for the Black Stars to 109 – drawing him level with Gyan as Ghana’s joint most-capped players.

The duo remain the only Ghanaian players to have played a century of matches for the Ghana national team.

Meanwhile, Ayew has stated that, as far as the national team is concerned, his only target is to win a major trophy with the Black Stars.

According to him, he wants to end his career by winning either the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) or the FIFA World Cup.

The former West Ham star has been with the national team for almost a decade and a half, having risen through the ranks after making his debut in 2008.

Ayew was a key member of the all-conquering side that swept the U20 AFCON and U20 FIFA World Cup titles in 2009.

Andre Ayew
Andre Ayew Pulse Ghana

He has also played in two finals with the Black Stars (AFCON 2010 and AFCON 2015), although he ended up on the losing side on both occasions.

“For myself, to be real, I don’t have personal targets. The only personal target I had— and still have — since I joined the Black Stars was to win a trophy with the team,” Ayew told the Graphic Sports.

“That’s my only target and I’ve been close a number of times (the 2010 AFCON and 2015 AFCON final).

“I won the Under-20 AFCON and won the Under-20 World Cup trophies, but my only target is to win a trophy in the Black Stars jersey, any trophy that I can win — AFCON or the World Cup trophy. That’s my goal, that’s my aim and that’s what I pray and work hard for every day,” he added.

