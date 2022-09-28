Andre Ayew joins Asamoah Gyan as Ghana’s most-capped players

Ayew’s cameo appearance saw him take his appearances for the Black Stars to 109 – drawing him level with Gyan as Ghana’s joint most-capped players.

The duo remain the only Ghanaian players to have played a century of matches for the Ghana national team.

Meanwhile, Ayew has stated that, as far as the national team is concerned, his only target is to win a major trophy with the Black Stars.

According to him, he wants to end his career by winning either the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) or the FIFA World Cup.

The former West Ham star has been with the national team for almost a decade and a half, having risen through the ranks after making his debut in 2008.

Ayew was a key member of the all-conquering side that swept the U20 AFCON and U20 FIFA World Cup titles in 2009.

He has also played in two finals with the Black Stars (AFCON 2010 and AFCON 2015), although he ended up on the losing side on both occasions.

“For myself, to be real, I don’t have personal targets. The only personal target I had— and still have — since I joined the Black Stars was to win a trophy with the team,” Ayew told the Graphic Sports.

“That’s my only target and I’ve been close a number of times (the 2010 AFCON and 2015 AFCON final).