Andre Ayew: My only target is to win AFCON or World Cup with Ghana

The 32-year-old has been with the national team for almost a decade and a half, having risen through the ranks after making his debut in 2008.

Ayew was a key member of the all-conquering side that swept the U20 AFCON and U20 FIFA World Cup titles in 2009.

He has also played in two finals with the Black Stars (AFCON 2010 and AFCON 2015), although he ended up on the losing side on both occasions.

With Ghana preparing to grace the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the former Swansea City star insists his only goal is to win a trophy with his country.

“For myself, to be real, I don’t have personal targets. The only personal target I had— and still have — since I joined the Black Stars was to win a trophy with the team,” Ayew told the Graphic Sports.

“That’s my only target and I’ve been close a number of times (the 2010 AFCON and 2015 AFCON final).

“I won the Under-20 AFCON and won the Under-20 World Cup trophies, but my only target is to win a trophy in the Black Stars jersey, any trophy that I can win — AFCON or the World Cup trophy. That’s my goal, that’s my aim and that’s what I pray and work hard for every day.”

Ayew was named in the starting line-up as Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil in an international friendly last Friday in France.