Andre Ayew returns as Otto Addo names Ghana’s starting line-up against Madagascar

Addo’s side currently trails Angola in the group, with the Antelopes defeating the Central African Republic (CAR) 2-1 earlier in the day.

Pulse Ghana

Jojo Wollacott keeps his position between the sticks and will be flanked by the defensive quartet of Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Baba Rahman and Denis Odoi.

Thomas Partey’s absence due to injury sees his place taken by the returning Andre Ayew, who partners Baba Iddrisu in the middle of the park.

Felix Afena-Gyan also keeps his place as the team’s leading striker, with Mohammed Kudus, Abudul Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew providing support behind the AS Roma youngster.