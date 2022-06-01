RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Andre Ayew returns as Otto Addo names Ghana’s starting line-up against Madagascar

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a strong starting line-up for Wednesday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar.

Andre Ayew returns as Otto Addo names Ghana’s starting line-up against Madagascar
Andre Ayew returns as Otto Addo names Ghana’s starting line-up against Madagascar

The Black Stars will host the Barea in their Group E opener at the Cape Coast Stadium as they aim to make a bright start to the qualifying campaign.

Recommended articles

Addo’s side currently trails Angola in the group, with the Antelopes defeating the Central African Republic (CAR) 2-1 earlier in the day.

Andre Ayew back in Ghana's starting line-up
Andre Ayew back in Ghana's starting line-up Pulse Ghana

Jojo Wollacott keeps his position between the sticks and will be flanked by the defensive quartet of Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Baba Rahman and Denis Odoi.

Thomas Partey’s absence due to injury sees his place taken by the returning Andre Ayew, who partners Baba Iddrisu in the middle of the park.

Felix Afena-Gyan also keeps his place as the team’s leading striker, with Mohammed Kudus, Abudul Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew providing support behind the AS Roma youngster.

See Ghana’s starting XI against Madagascar below:

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Andre Ayew returns as Otto Addo names Ghana’s starting line-up against Madagascar

    Andre Ayew returns as Otto Addo names Ghana’s starting line-up against Madagascar

  • ‘Some experienced players have quality’ – Otto Addo justifies Wakaso call-up

    ‘Some experienced players have quality’ – Otto Addo justifies Wakaso call-up

  • 'We were like family' - Legends of ‘82 recount Ghana’s last AFCON win under CK Gyamfi

    'We were like family' - Legends of ‘82 recount Ghana’s last AFCON win under CK Gyamfi

Trending

Top 5 Ghanaian footballers who have won the UEFA Champions League

Top 5 Ghanaian footballers who have won the UEFA Champions League

Watch: Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu plays football with friends in Madina

Watch: Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu plays football with friends in Madina

Fans criticise medals handed out to Ghana Women’s Premier League finalists

Fans criticise medals handed out to Ghana Women’s Premier League finalists

Proud Mother: Afena-Gyan presents Europa Conference League winners’ medal to mum

Proud Mother: Afena-Gyan presents Europa Conference League winners’ medal to mum