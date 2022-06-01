The Black Stars will host the Barea in their Group E opener at the Cape Coast Stadium as they aim to make a bright start to the qualifying campaign.
Andre Ayew returns as Otto Addo names Ghana’s starting line-up against Madagascar
Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a strong starting line-up for Wednesday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar.
Addo’s side currently trails Angola in the group, with the Antelopes defeating the Central African Republic (CAR) 2-1 earlier in the day.
Jojo Wollacott keeps his position between the sticks and will be flanked by the defensive quartet of Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Baba Rahman and Denis Odoi.
Thomas Partey’s absence due to injury sees his place taken by the returning Andre Ayew, who partners Baba Iddrisu in the middle of the park.
Felix Afena-Gyan also keeps his place as the team’s leading striker, with Mohammed Kudus, Abudul Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew providing support behind the AS Roma youngster.
See Ghana’s starting XI against Madagascar below:
