RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘Suarez killed our dream with handball but I’d have done same’ – Andre Ayew

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has opened up for the first time on Luis Suarez’s handball incident that denied the Black Stars a place in the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

‘Suarez killed our dream with handball but I’d have done same’ – Andre Ayew
‘Suarez killed our dream with handball but I’d have done same’ – Andre Ayew

The 32-year-old was part of the Ghana side that nearly became the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup, although he missed the quarter-final clash against Uruguay through suspension.

Recommended articles

The Black Stars' hopes were dashed when Suarez prevented Dominic Adiyiah’s last-gasp goal-bound header with his hand.

Despite being sent off for his action, Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty, with Uruguay going on to win 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

Andre Ayew
Andre Ayew Pulse Ghana

Speaking about the incident, Ayew admitted that Suarez killed Ghana’s dream, but said he would’ve done the same.

“Like I said before in the past, maybe if it was me or someone else, I could have done the same action [as Suarez],” Ayew told Joy Sports.

“It’s true he killed us, he killed our dream, he killed Africans’ dream, and we all have that feeling that he didn’t make us the first [African] country to get to the semi-finals, so that will always be there.

“But he did it for his nation, he took a decision but we don’t [have to] look at that. We want to play well and try and succeed [in Qatar].”

Ghana and Uruguay will cross paths once again after being paired in Group H of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, alongside Portugal and South Korea.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • ‘Suarez killed our dream with handball but I’d have done same’ – Andre Ayew

    ‘Suarez killed our dream with handball but I’d have done same’ – Andre Ayew

  • Watch: Alexander Djiku’s spectacular bicycle kick wins Ligue 1 goal of the month award

    Watch: Alexander Djiku’s spectacular bicycle kick wins Ligue 1 goal of the month award

  • Otto Addo to lead Ghana at World Cup as GFA reaches agreement with Dortmund

    Otto Addo to lead Ghana at World Cup as GFA reaches agreement with Dortmund

Trending

‘Ghana’s hero is back!’ – Otto Addo all smiles after returning to Dortmund

‘Ghana’s hero is back!’ – Otto Addo all smiles after returning to Dortmund

Asamoah Gyan: I’m not physically fit to play for Black Stars

Asamoah Gyan: I’m not physically fit to play for Black Stars

Otto Addo to lead Ghana at World Cup as GFA reaches agreement with Dortmund

Otto Addo to lead Ghana at World Cup as GFA reaches agreement with Dortmund

Watch: Alexander Djiku’s spectacular bicycle kick wins Ligue 1 goal of the month award

Watch: Alexander Djiku’s spectacular bicycle kick wins Ligue 1 goal of the month award