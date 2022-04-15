‘Suarez killed our dream with handball but I’d have done same’ – Andre Ayew

The Black Stars' hopes were dashed when Suarez prevented Dominic Adiyiah’s last-gasp goal-bound header with his hand.

Despite being sent off for his action, Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty, with Uruguay going on to win 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking about the incident, Ayew admitted that Suarez killed Ghana’s dream, but said he would’ve done the same.

“Like I said before in the past, maybe if it was me or someone else, I could have done the same action [as Suarez],” Ayew told Joy Sports.

“It’s true he killed us, he killed our dream, he killed Africans’ dream, and we all have that feeling that he didn’t make us the first [African] country to get to the semi-finals, so that will always be there.

“But he did it for his nation, he took a decision but we don’t [have to] look at that. We want to play well and try and succeed [in Qatar].”