The 32-year-old was part of the Ghana side that nearly became the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup, although he missed the quarter-final clash against Uruguay through suspension.
‘Suarez killed our dream with handball but I’d have done same’ – Andre Ayew
Ghana captain Andre Ayew has opened up for the first time on Luis Suarez’s handball incident that denied the Black Stars a place in the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup.
The Black Stars' hopes were dashed when Suarez prevented Dominic Adiyiah’s last-gasp goal-bound header with his hand.
Despite being sent off for his action, Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty, with Uruguay going on to win 4-2 in the penalty shootout.
Speaking about the incident, Ayew admitted that Suarez killed Ghana’s dream, but said he would’ve done the same.
“Like I said before in the past, maybe if it was me or someone else, I could have done the same action [as Suarez],” Ayew told Joy Sports.
“It’s true he killed us, he killed our dream, he killed Africans’ dream, and we all have that feeling that he didn’t make us the first [African] country to get to the semi-finals, so that will always be there.
“But he did it for his nation, he took a decision but we don’t [have to] look at that. We want to play well and try and succeed [in Qatar].”
Ghana and Uruguay will cross paths once again after being paired in Group H of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, alongside Portugal and South Korea.
