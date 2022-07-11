Andy Yiadom: Ghana defender named Reading FC captain

Yiadom is also one of the senior players in the team, with his new contract set to tie him to the Royals for at least seven years.

Speaking about his new role as club captain, the defender stated that he is determined to serve both the club and his teammates well.

“It’s a privilege. Ultimately I just want to be a service to the players and to the club,” Yiadom told the club’s official website.

“And we’ve got to reach for the stars. If everyone pulls in the same direction, we’re capable of big things.”

Meanwhile, Reading manager Paul Ince also described Yiadom’s professionalism as a perfect example for young players.

Pulse Ghana

“As I said when he signed his new contract earlier this summer, Andy is a perfect example to all young footballers,” Ince said.

“As a manager, it’s so important to be able to call on players who you know will give their absolutely all to succeed, from the moment they cross the white line to the final whistle, players who play for their teammates, the fans and the crest. Andy is one of those players.

“He has the total respect of his teammates and the leadership qualities which will make him a great captain of this great club.”