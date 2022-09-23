Black Stars don’t need any motivation when facing players like Neymar – Anthony Baffoe

Baffoe, who amassed 25 caps for Ghana during his playing days, is currently with the Black Stars in Le Havre, where the game will be played.

“In a game like this, you don’t need a lot of motivation. You’re playing against the Casemiros, Neymars and other great players – a team that has a world-class reputation,” he told TV3.

“I have a lot of confidence in our squad. We have speed in our squad, we have experience mixed with youngsters and we have a fantastic coaching team.

“The game is quite an interesting and important game, and how we get our tactics right against a world-class team. I’m very eager to see how we operate [against Brazil].”

The Black Stars will face Brazil in a high-profile friendly later today, Friday, September 23, 2022, in France.

Meanwhile, Ghana captain Andre Ayew has described Brazil as the best team in the world at the moment.

The Al Sadd forward said although the quality of the Selecao is undoubted, the Black Stars are ready to battle them in any way possible.

“Brazil currently for me is the best in the world. So we are playing the best and we have to acknowledge that they have players playing in the top clubs, week-in week-out, winning trophies,” the Black Stars captain said.

“We are not going to compare ourselves to them. That will be making mistake but we are going to challenge and go into the battle, that’s 100%.”