Antoine Semenyo: England-born striker models in Ghana jersey after Black Stars call-up

He is one of four new faces in Otto Addo’s latest squad ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in June.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 1, before taking on CAR four days later.

Addo’s side will then turn their attention to a four-nation tournament, dubbed the 2022 Kirin Super Cup, that includes Japan, Chile and Tunisia.

In a post on Twitter, Bristol City expressed their delight at Semenyo’s Black Stars invitation, accompanied by photos of the striker modelling in Ghana’s away jersey.

“Antoine Semenyo has had a great season in front of goal and despite being out injured for more than a dozen games at the start of the campaign the 22-year-old made 20 goal contributions, with 8 goals and 12 assists,” the club wrote in a statement.

“His form for the Robins has been rewarded with a call-up to the international setup for the first time that sees him in the Ghana squad for their three upcoming fixtures in June.”