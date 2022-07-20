Appiah picks partnership with Essien, Muntari and Laryea as best midfield quartet

The combo of Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Laryea Kingston and Stephen Appiah was one that brought Ghana onto the world stage.

The quartet simply epitomised what midfield play should be, with a combination of skill, power, pace and trickery.

Ghana’s rise to the pinnacle of African football between 2006 and 2010 was built on the lateral midfield parings of the aforementioned players.

It was, therefore, no surprise that the Black Stars’ debut qualification to the World Cup came with “that” midfield at the heart of everything.

Last week, Pulse.com.gh put up a creative asking our followers if they know of a better quartet than the one composed of Appiah, Essien, Laryea and Muntari.

The creative was picked up by Appiah, who shared it on his Twitter page and suggested there was none better.

“Tell me... If this isn't the best midfield quartet you can ever dream of?” the former Juventus midfielder wrote, accompanied by a photo of himself and his former international teammates.

Meanwhile, Muntari recently eulogised Essien as the pillar of Ghana’s golden generation of players that played together in the 2000s.

"When we were in the Black Stars, I used to rotate positions with Laryea and Appiah, but Essien was always the constant person in the midfield to protect us and also start transitions. He was the pillar of our team,” he said on GTV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“We (Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, Laryea, and others) built that relationship in the Black Stars but we didn't discriminate against the others and the new ones."