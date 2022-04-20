According to him, any new players who will be added to the team must prove that they are better than the ones already in the squad.
Asamoah Gyan backs players who played in qualifiers to be picked for World Cup
Asamoah Gyan has suggested that it is unfair to drop players who toiled during the World Cup qualifiers for others who never kicked a ball.
Speaking to Accra-based Asaase Radio, the 36-year-old recalled how his senior brother Baffour Gyan was dropped for the 2006 World Cup despite playing a chunk of the qualifying matches.
“It happened to my brother [Baffour Gyan]. In 2006 [when Ghana qualified for the World Cup for the first time], he played 90 per cent of the qualifiers and then they brought strikers who had never tasted one game [for the tournament in Germany]. He was on the standby [list],” he said.
“That was when my brother gave up on football. He doesn’t follow football, he doesn’t watch it, he doesn’t like it, he’s purely a businessman. Sometimes people have to be treated fairly.”
Gyan added: “No player would like to be [left out], especially having played all the games. When these players come, they don’t even play one game. They just sit on the bench, get their bonuses and go, they don’t compete.
“If they bring these players, they have to show us something, they have to prove to people that they deserve to get into the team, that’s all I want. We all want the national team to be better.”
The Black Stars have been paired in Group H of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.
Meanwhile, Gyan is currently promoting his autobiography which will be officially launched on April 30, 2022.
The memoir is titled “Legyandary: the story of Asamoah Gyan”.
