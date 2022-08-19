Gyan can’t use three months to be ready for World Cup – Agyemang-Badu

“Training alone and training with a club is different. He knows the stage [World Cup] more than me. He has been there more than me,” the midfielder said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“He has been there three times, he has been the captain in 2014 so he knows the kind of stage it is.

“Training alone two-and-half months before a tournament like this – for my experience I have when I have an injury for six months and came back it took me like three or four months before I got better. I don’t think he [Asamoah Gyan] will be ready for the World Cup.”

Gyan has been trending on social media after his interview with the BBC, where he compared his possible return to that of Roger Milla, who came out of retirement to play for Cameroon in the 1994 World Cup.

The 36-year-old was a regular fixture in the Black Stars for almost two decades, having made his international debut in 2003.

However, he has not featured for the national team since playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

In the last three years, Gyan has battled with niggling injuries while his time with Ghana Premier League outfit Legon Cities also didn’t go according to plan.

Despite his inactivity, though, he insists he hasn’t retired and has opened his doors to a return to the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Agyemang-Badu, however, added that although Gyan may not be able to play, he could be added to the backroom staff for the tournament.

“What we can offer him is for him to be there to help with the striking side as the striker’s coach but for the field of play, he can never be ready for the World Cup,” he added.