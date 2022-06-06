‘Afena-Gyan doing great, strikers give up when there’s no supply’ – Asamoah Gyan

The Black Stars were held to a 1-1 draw in their second Group E game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Sunday.

Having convincingly beaten Madagascar 3-0 in Cape Coast last week, Otto Addo’s side was hoping to make it two wins from two but were stopped in their tracks.

An early goal from Mohammed Kudus was cancelled out by a ferocious effort from Karl Namnganda late in the first half as both teams shared the spoils.

Despite scoring his debut international goal in the thrashing of Madagascar, Afena-Gyan was culpable for some sloppy play on Sunday and it was his misplaced pass that led to the CAR’s equaliser.

The 19-year-old, therefore, came under criticism from a section of Ghanaian fans, with some taking to Twitter to slam his performance.

However, reacting to the criticism, Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top-scorer with 51 goals, said Afena-Gyan did great against CAR.

He noted that most strikers tend to give up when there’s no quality supply from the middle of the park, while urging Ghana’s midfielders to take risk.

In a response to a post by Joy Sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo, Gyan wrote: “He is doing some good things upfront. His hold up play is not bad. All the team need to do is to have confidence in him and supply the balls anytime he makes a run through channels. Striker gives up when he runs a lot and there is no supply. Midfielders have to take risk.”