Asamoah Gyan funds treatment of cancer patient at Korle Bu for two years

Having heard of Martha’s predicament, Gyan donated a sum of GHc6,200 to the family to be used for the patient’s treatment.

Speaking on Class FM, the family thanked the former Sunderland striker for his kind gesture and prayed for God to bless him immensely.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Gyan recently launched his autobiography, titled LeGyanDary, which captures his career and life story.

The interesting book is currently being serialised by Joy Sports with permission from King-Dawie Publishers.

In one of the chapters, the 36-year-old forward detailed how he met his first girlfriend, revealing that it was love at first sight.

Gyan said he met the girl while schooling at Seven Great Princes Academy, explaining that her eyes, brows and smile enticed him.

Pulse Ghana

“I continued my education at Seven Great Princes Academy and indeed, it was during my school days, that I met my first love. I was walking to my class. I hit my foot against a stone and almost tripped,” Gyan wrote in his book.

“When I stabilized I turned to look at the rock when our eyes met. You could say it was love at first sight. The curve of her brows, the glint in her eyes, the smile that drew on her face; I knew she was the one. We locked eyes for what seemed like an eternity till a friend of mine interfered.

“I later looked for her and we established a rapport immediately. We started talking and after some time we grew very close. She was the light of my world and the excitement of seeing her every day was enough to ginger me get to school.

“Love was sweet and beautiful with her. We could smile at each other during morning assembly and sometimes I would blow her a kiss when no one was watching. I was fourteen and in love!”

The former Sunderland forward further revealed that his love affair with the girl led to some consequences, as her dad did not approve of it.