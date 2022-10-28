I had great chemistry with Kwadwo Asamoah in Black Stars – Asamoah Gyan

Gyan explained that the midfielders he played with in the Black Stars had the utmost trust in him, citing Sulley Muntari, Laryea Kingston and Stephen Appiah as examples.

“My teammates trusted me. When you are in a team where your teammates trust you, it makes things easier,” he said on Soccer Chat on GHOne TV.

“They know you have pace so they don’t even look when they are giving you a pass. They just try to put the ball behind the opponent’s defence and they know you can get it.”

“Although Kwadwo Asamoah was playing behind me, the communication was there. He was like a number 10 so he knew every movement I was making.

“There were others too. Sulley Muntari, Laryea Kingston and Stephen Appiah. All of them knew my movements so when passing the ball to me they did not need to look.”

Gyan is currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and doubles as Africa’s leading scorer at the World Cup with six goals.

Advising young forwards on how to excel on the pitch, the former Sunderland man said strikers must always endeavour to communicate with their midfielders.

“When you’re going into a game, call the midfielders and tell them how you want the ball to be placed for you.