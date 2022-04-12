Salisu among top 3 defenders in the Premier League – Gyan backs defender for Black Stars

“Why not, he is not only the best defender in the Premiership, but the Premiership is also the best league in the world,” he told Peace FM.

“If he is rated among the top three defenders, definitely he is eligible to play for the national team if only he is in the plans of the coach and he [Salisu] has it in mind to play [for the country].

“Definitely, he should be ready for the national team, but it will depend on him and the technical team.”

Salisu is currently one of the best young players in Europe, having made an impressive start to the season at Southampton.

He has taken the Premier League by storm after starring in matches against Manchester United, Arsenal and recently Manchester City.

However, all attempts to get him to play for the Black Stars have proven futile so far, with the center-back rejecting a call-up to feature at the 2021 AFCON.

He again turned down an invitation to play in the two-legged Qatar 2022 World Cup playoff game against Nigeria, insisting he wasn’t yet ready.

Gyan said he is a big fan of the young center-back and would love to see him representing Ghana.

“I watch him as a fan because he is doing well at Southampton. I think he is one of the top three defenders in the Premier League and he being a Ghanaian, I think he is selling the country.