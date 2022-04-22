RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

My brother was dropped for 2006 World despite playing 90% of qualifiers – Asamoah Gyan

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asamoah Gyan believes his senior brother Baffour Gyan was treated unfairly when he was dropped for the 2006 World Cup despite featuring heavily in the qualifiers.

The former Black Stars captain is of the view that it is unfair to drop players who toil during the qualification period and replace them with others who never kicked a ball.

According to him, any new players who will be added to the team must prove that they are better than the ones already in the squad.

Baffour Gyan and Asamoah Gyan
Baffour Gyan and Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

“It happened to my brother [Baffour Gyan]. In 2006 [when Ghana qualified for the World Cup for the first time], he played 90 per cent of the qualifiers and then they brought strikers who had never tasted one game [for the tournament in Germany]. He was on the standby [list],” he told Asaase Radio.

“That was when my brother gave up on football. He doesn’t follow football, he doesn’t watch it, he doesn’t like it, he’s purely a businessman. Sometimes people have to be treated fairly.”

Gyan added: “No player would like to be [left out], especially having played all the games. When these players come, they don’t even play one game. They just sit on the bench, get their bonuses and go, they don’t compete.

“If they bring these players, they have to show us something, they have to prove to people that they deserve to get into the team, that’s all I want. We all want the national team to be better.”

Asamoah Gyan captained the Black Stars from 2013 to 2019
Asamoah Gyan captained the Black Stars from 2013 to 2019 Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars booked their ticket to the World Cup in Qatar in March following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline against rivals Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs.

Since qualifying, a number of foreign-born players have reportedly expressed interest in joining the West African side for the Mundial.

The Ghana FA is currently on the radar of England-born players Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey and Eddie Nketiah.

There is also interest in Spain-born Inaki Williams and his younger brother Nico Williams, who currently play for Athletic Bilbao.

