‘It happened with Roger Milla’ – Asamoah Gyan wants to play at World Cup

Gyan was a regular fixture in the Black Stars for almost two decades, having made his international debut in 2003.

However, the 36-year-old has not featured for the national team since playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

In the last three years, Gyan has battled with niggling injuries while his time with Ghana Premier League outfit Legon Cities also didn’t go according to plan.

Despite his inactivity, though, the veteran striker insists he hasn’t retired and has opened his doors to a return to the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

“Anything can happen, it has happened before back in 1994 when Roger Milla came back from retirement to play in the World Cup,” he told the BBC Sport.

“But I haven’t retired yet, I haven’t announced my retirement, I have been out for almost two years now due to injuries and my body shutting down.

“I just need to get my body back in shape, so I have started training of course and I’ll see how my body reacts to playing competitive football.

“Talent wise, everything is there already, so I just have to prepare physically and then we’ll see what happens.”

Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup with six strikes.

He is also his country’s most capped player, having played 109 matches during his time with the national team.