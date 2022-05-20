The Black Star: First copy of CK Gyamfi’s autobiography bought for 20,000

The book, which was co-written with the prolific Fiifi Anaman, captures the life story of the late Gyamfi, who passed away in 2015.

During the auction of the book, the first copy was bought by politician Kwabena Osei-Bonsu for a whopping GHc20,000.

The second copy was also purchased by Kwaku Ofori, with three other anonymous persons donating a sum of GHc5,000 each.

The launch was attended by several ex-footballers, including Anthony Baffoe, George Alhassan, Hesse Odamtten, Sampson Lamptey and Abdul Razak.

Meanwhile, all of CK Gyamfi’s sons were also present, as the autobiography of the ex-footballer and coach was launched.

Gyamfi remains one of the most decorated sporting icons from Ghana, having achieved a lot on and off the field.

He was the first African to play in Germany after joining Fortuna Dusseldorf. He also lined up for both Hearts of Oak and Germany during his playing career.

The late Gyamfi also led Ghana to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title and remains one of the just two managers to have won the AFCON three times.

Meanwhile, the net proceeds from the legendary sportsman’s book auction will go into the CK Gyamfi Foundation.