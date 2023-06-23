ADVERTISEMENT
Yaya Toure told me Ghana were better than Ivory Coast in 2015 AFCON final – Avran Grant

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant has revealed that Yaya Toure confessed to him that the Black Stars were better than the Ivory Coast despite losing the final of the 2015 AFCON.

Avran Grant: Yaya Toure told me Ghana were better than Ivory Coast in 2015 AFCON final
Avran Grant: Yaya Toure told me Ghana were better than Ivory Coast in 2015 AFCON final

Grant was Ghana’s coach when they reached the final of the AFCON eight years ago, narrowly losing to the Elephants on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation and extra time.

Despite taking a two-goal lead during the penalty shootout, Ghana squandered the advantage as the Elephants won 9-8 on penalties.

Asamoah Gyan and Avram Grant
Asamoah Gyan and Avram Grant Pulse Ghana

The Israeli manager, who previously managed Chelsea and Portsmouth, still believes Ghana deserved to win that final.

According to him, Ivory Coast captain Toure told him the Black Stars were the better team when they met later.

“I will never forget we were in a tough group with Algeria, Senegal, and South Africa,” Grant said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“We lost the first game but we showed loads of mentality. We came to the finals and there was no doubt that we were better than Ivory Coast. Yaya Toure told me this when I met him.”

Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant (pictured February 2017) will be among the representatives of the London club who will join the March of the Living in a walk from Auschwitz to the nearby camp of Birkenau in Poland
Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant (pictured February 2017) will be among the representatives of the London club who will join the "March of the Living" in a walk from Auschwitz to the nearby camp of Birkenau in Poland AFP

Grant is currently in Ghana for the All Star Festival in Sunyani, which will feature Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana and other Black Stars players.

