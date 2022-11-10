Blow for Ghana as Baba Iddrisu suffers injury just 10 days to World Cup

The 26-year-old went down late in the first half and was treated after limping off. However, he was unable to continue the game and was substituted at half-time.

It is currently unknown whether the midfielder will recover in time to play at the World Cup, which is now just 10 days away.

Iddrisu, who made his debut for Ghana in 2019, has been a key member of the Black Stars in recent years.

He started both legs as Otto Addo’s side got the better of Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs in March to book their place in Qatar.

The former Leganes man has also been an important figure for Real Mallorca as they occupy 10th place in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Addo is expected to announce and explain his final 26-man squad for the World Cup on Sunday.

This was disclosed by Dr. Randy Abbey, who is a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council.