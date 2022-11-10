Iddrisu appeared to have strained his muscle during Real Mallorca’s impressive 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid.
Blow for Ghana as Baba Iddrisu suffers injury just 10 days to World Cup
Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu faces a race against time to be fit for the Qatar 2022 World Cup after suffering an injury in La Liga on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old went down late in the first half and was treated after limping off. However, he was unable to continue the game and was substituted at half-time.
It is currently unknown whether the midfielder will recover in time to play at the World Cup, which is now just 10 days away.
Iddrisu, who made his debut for Ghana in 2019, has been a key member of the Black Stars in recent years.
He started both legs as Otto Addo’s side got the better of Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs in March to book their place in Qatar.
The former Leganes man has also been an important figure for Real Mallorca as they occupy 10th place in La Liga.
Meanwhile, Ghana coach Addo is expected to announce and explain his final 26-man squad for the World Cup on Sunday.
This was disclosed by Dr. Randy Abbey, who is a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council.
"I am a member of the Executive council but I'm not aware of the final list. When they are ready, they will tell us and they will let us know. The Ghana camp opens on the 14th but I think they will be a press conference by Otto Addo in Ghana on the 13th," he said on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana.
