‘Just 7 days’ – Baba Iddrisu’s tweet leaves fans guessing meaning of cryptic message

The Ghana international appeared to have strained his muscle during Real Mallorca’s impressive 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old went down late in the first half and was treated after limping off. However, he was unable to continue the game and was substituted at half-time.

On Saturday, however, reports emerged that Iddrisu was likely to miss the World Cup after the diagnosis of his injury was revealed.

The Real Mallorca midfielder was subsequently left out of Otto Addo’s squad for Qatar, with his injury being a major factor.

Pulse Ghana

In a Twitter post after Ghana’s squad announcement, the midfielder shared a series of cryptic messages that left fans confused.

“At least we tried. Alhamduliah regardless,” he tweeted, before adding: “Seven days, just seven days.”

Iddrisu’s posts have divided opinions among fans, with some quoting his tweets with their own interpretation.

Addo announced his list for the World Cup on Monday, with Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey and captain Andre Ayew leading the squad.

There are also debut call-ups for Abdul Salis Samed, Danlad Ibrahim and Kamal Sowah, while Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included.

However, some big names also missed out on the squad for the World Cup due to one reason or another.