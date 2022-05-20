Black Maidens record 2-0 win over Morocco in first leg of U-17 World Cup qualifier

Baba Nuhu’s side made a bright start to the game at the Accra Sports Stadium by making their home advantage count.

However, the Moroccans proved to be a tough nut to crack and, despite playing on the back foot, were resilient enough to keep Ghana at bay.

The resolve of the visitors was finally broken midway through the first half when Nyamekye opened the scoring with a smart finish.

The Black Maidens continued to push but their efforts couldn’t yield any results, as the first half ended 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

Ghana upped their game in the second half and 25 minutes after the restart, Amoh scored from a free-kick to make it 2-0.

Despite a late rally from Morocco, they couldn’t find the back of the net as they departed Accra with a two-goal deficit ahead of the second leg.