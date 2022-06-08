The Black Satellites endured a miserable run in the tournament, which saw them garner just a point from their three group games.
Black Satellites finally win in Maurice Revello Tournament after beating Saudi Arabia
Ghana’s U-20 national team wrapped up their participation in the 2022 Maurice Revello Tournament with a narrow 2-1 win against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
Karim Zito’s side started the competition with a 1-0 defeat to Mexico before losing by the same scoreline to Indonesia in their second group game.
Ghana then came from a goal down to hold Venezuela to a 1-1 draw, condemning them to the bottom of the group.
Having missed out on qualification to the semi-finals, the Black Satellites faced Saudi Arabia in an 11th/12th place playoffs on Wednesday afternoon.
A first-half strike from Hearts of Oak’s Isaac Mensah put Ghana ahead, but the Asians restored parity through Yazid Joshan in the second half.
With the game destined to end in a stalemate, however, Samari Salifu scored in the 88th minute to seal a late win for the West Africans.
Ghana’s poor showing in the Maurice Revello Tournament further compounds the misery of the Black Satellites, who recently crashed out of the WAFU B U20 tournament in Niger.
Meanwhile, beating Saudi Arabia means the Black Satellites finished the tournament as the 11th-placed team out of 12 teams.
More from category
-
Black Satellites finally win in Maurice Revello Tournament after beating Saudi Arabia
-
Williams brothers Inaki and Nico arrive in Ghana amid nationality switch rumours
-
Black Stars will set a record in Qatar – Richmond Boakye Yiadom