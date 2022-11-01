In September, sportswear giant PUMA unveiled its latest collection of jerseys for all national teams that it sponsors ahead of the World Cup
Black Stars: A look at Ghana's home and away jerseys for the Qatar World Cup
The Black Stars will be wearing their new home and away jerseys when they grace the Qatar 2022 World Cup later in November.
Read Also
Ghana’s home jersey is white and features a repositioned black star in the centre, while the national colours complement the sleeves.
The away kit is also predominantly red with a black star placed within a design of the national colours in the centre.
“Inspired by iconic moments in the national team's history, such as their win over Italy in 1996, the new Ghana Home kit features a repositioned black star in the centre and cuffs in the colours of the national flag,” PUMA said of Ghana’s new jerseys.
“But these new national team football kits are not just a wink to the past. They are modern jewels. The Ghana football jerseys are made with ULTRAWEAVE performance fabric and dryCELL moisture-wicking technology.
“With this new Ghana football teamwear, there is everything to make the Black Star shine at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”
Meanwhile, the Black Stars will hope that their latest home and away jerseys will bring them luck during Qatar 2022.
Otto Addo’s side will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H of the tournament.
More from category
-
Black Stars: Here are the jerseys Ghana wore in all FIFA World Cup competitions
-
Black Stars: A look at Ghana's home and away jerseys for the Qatar World Cup
-
Black Stars bonuses will be made public when we get to Qatar – Sports Minister