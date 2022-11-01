RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Black Stars: A look at Ghana's home and away jerseys for the Qatar World Cup

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Black Stars will be wearing their new home and away jerseys when they grace the Qatar 2022 World Cup later in November.

In September, sportswear giant PUMA unveiled its latest collection of jerseys for all national teams that it sponsors ahead of the World Cup

Ghana’s home jersey is white and features a repositioned black star in the centre, while the national colours complement the sleeves.

Black Stars home jersey
Black Stars home jersey Pulse Ghana

The away kit is also predominantly red with a black star placed within a design of the national colours in the centre.

“Inspired by iconic moments in the national team's history, such as their win over Italy in 1996, the new Ghana Home kit features a repositioned black star in the centre and cuffs in the colours of the national flag,” PUMA said of Ghana’s new jerseys.

“But these new national team football kits are not just a wink to the past. They are modern jewels. The Ghana football jerseys are made with ULTRAWEAVE performance fabric and dryCELL moisture-wicking technology.

“With this new Ghana football teamwear, there is everything to make the Black Star shine at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

Black Stars away jersey
Black Stars away jersey Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will hope that their latest home and away jerseys will bring them luck during Qatar 2022.

Otto Addo’s side will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H of the tournament.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

