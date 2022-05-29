RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Photos: Black Stars begin training in Cape Coast ahead of 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Black Stars held their first training at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, ahead of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Several players are already in camp, as the team aims to take shape in preparation for four matches in the space of two weeks.

Ghana will host Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 1, 2022, before taking on the Central African Republic (CAR) four days later.

Otto Addo’s side will then turn their attention to a four-nation tournament – dubbed the 2022 Kirin Super Cup – that includes Japan, Chile and Tunisia.

On Thursday, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced a 33-man squad for the two qualifying matches in June.

The squad includes captain Andre Ayew, who missed Ghana’s two-legged World Cup playoff games against Nigeria in March due to suspension.

Mubarak Wakaso, Abdul Baba Rahman, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Benjamin Tetteh have also returned to the squad.

Meanwhile, there are two players from the Ghana Premier League in the squad; namely, Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Bechem United’s Augustine Okrah.

England-born Antione Semenyo has also earned a debut call-up, with the usual suspects Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Richard Ofori and Daniel Amartey also included.

