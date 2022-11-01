Black Stars bonuses will be made public when we get to Qatar – Sports Minister

The Minister also disclosed that the Black Stars’ bonuses will remain the same as what they revived in Brazil eight years ago due to the current economic situation in the country.

“We have negotiated with the Black Stars on all their incentives as far as this World Cup is concerned but once we get to the tournament, we will make it public to Ghanaians,” Mr. Ussif said during the Walk of the Legends event over the weekend, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“Everybody will know how much the Black Stars are going to take. What we have indicated to them is that we are not going to increase what they had in Brazil, so whatever they had in Brazil stays because of the current economic circumstances.

“We have budgeted for the entire tournament, and where we are going to reach will determine how much we are going to spend, so until we finish the tournament we can’t tell you how much we’re going to spend. But we have a budget estimated for the entire tournament.”

Ghana will face a difficult test in Qatar, having been paired alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

The Black Stars will open the tournament against Cristiano Ronaldo and co. before taking on South Korea and will close the group with a clash against Uruguay.

It will be recalled that Ghana’s participation in the 2014 World Cup was blighted by issues of delayed bonuses, with players even threatening a boycott before the country’s final group game against Portugal.