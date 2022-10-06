Black Stars drop to 61st in latest FIFA ranking

Otto Addo’s side suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brazil, but recovered to record a narrow 1-0 victory against Nicaragua.

However, the results from the last international window appear to have had very little impact on Ghana’s position in the FIFA ranking.

The Black Stars have dropped from 60th to 61st, which also sees them lose their status as one of the top 10 ranked teams in Africa after dropping to 11th.

Senegal remain the highest-ranked team on the continent, with Morocco, Tunisia, Nigeria and Algeria make up the top five.

Meanwhile, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali, Ivory Coast, and Burkina Faso complete the top 10 places, respectively.

In the global ranking, Brazil continue to lead the pack, with Belgium, Argentina, France and England making the top five.