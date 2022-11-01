Since Ghana debuted at the global showpiece in 2006, the West Africans have graced each tournament with kits that not only demonstrated style but also tradition.
Black Stars: Here are the jerseys Ghana wore in all FIFA World Cup competitions
The Black Stars’ jerseys for major tournaments, especially the World Cup, have most often been a hit.
Global sportswear maker PUMA has been the longstanding kits sponsor of the Black Stars, having kitted the team in 2006, 2010 and 2014.
PUMA will once again kit Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup after unveiling its latest collection two months ago.
In 2006, the Black Stars showed up in Germany with a white home jersey and a red away jersey for the World Cup.
The home jersey had shades of black on the arms and on the side of the shorts, while the red kit also had a bit of yellow on the neck.
In 2010, PUMA decided to stick with the white- and red-coloured theme in designing Ghana’s jerseys for the World Cup in South Africa.
This time, the home jersey was all white with a feint star placed on the right shoulder area, while the away kit was a red- and yellow-striped jersey.
Ghana’s jerseys for the 2014 World Cup saw the Black Stars move away from the stripes and yellow colour.
This time, PUMA opted for all-white for the home kit, with a kente design augmenting the neck and sleeves.
The away jersey was also red and characterized by multicoloured patterns of bright colours, and geometric shapes inspired by the kente cloth.
As the Black Stars prepare to grace the Qatar 2022 World Cup, PUMA has released a new set of jerseys for the tournament.
Ghana’s home jersey is white and features a repositioned black star in the centre, while the national colours complement the sleeves.
The away kit is also predominantly red with a black star placed within a design of the national colours in the centre.
