Barnieh, Ayew brothers start as Ghana names starting XI against Switzerland

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named his line-up for today’s international friendly against Switzerland ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The Black Stars will line up in a 4-2-3-1 system against Switzerland, with the Ayew brothers, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey all starting.
Addo has picked Lawrence Ati Zigi in post, with Tariq Lamptey, Baba Rahman, Daniel Amartey and Mohammed Salisu manning the defence.
Elisha Owusu and Salis Abdul Samed have been given the nod as a midfield pivot, while the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, complement Barnieh and Inaki as an attacking quartet.
See Ghana’s starting line-up below:
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Tariq Lamptey
Baba Rahman
Mohammed Salisu
Daniel Amartey
Elisha Owusu
Salis Abdul Samed
Jordan Ayew
Andre Ayew
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
Inaki Williams.
