Barnieh, Ayew brothers start as Ghana names starting XI against Switzerland

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Black Stars will line up in a 4-2-3-1 system against Switzerland, with the Ayew brothers, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey all starting.

Black Stars: Here’s Ghana’s starting line-up against Switzerland

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named his line-up for today’s international friendly against Switzerland ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Addo has picked Lawrence Ati Zigi in post, with Tariq Lamptey, Baba Rahman, Daniel Amartey and Mohammed Salisu manning the defence.

Elisha Owusu and Salis Abdul Samed have been given the nod as a midfield pivot, while the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, complement Barnieh and Inaki as an attacking quartet.

See Ghana’s starting line-up below:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Tariq Lamptey

Baba Rahman

Mohammed Salisu

Daniel Amartey

Elisha Owusu

Salis Abdul Samed

Jordan Ayew

Andre Ayew

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Inaki Williams.

Emmanuel Ayamga

