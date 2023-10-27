ADVERTISEMENT
Black Stars maintain 60th position in October FIFA world ranking

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana remains 60th in the world ranking and 11th in Africa on the latest FIFA world ranking released in October 2023.

The Black Stars’ position in both the world and on the continent remains the same despite their recent disappointing performances.

The Black Stars have been enduring a poor run of form in recent times, having lost in each of their matches in the October international break.

Chris Hughton’s side also failed to score a goal, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Mexico first before again being humiliated 4-0 by the USA.

Despite these results, Ghana’s position on the FIFA world ranking remains the same as last month’s.

In the African ranking, Morocco continues to lead the lot, and are followed by Senegal and Tunisia in second and third place.

Algeria and Egypt complete the top five positions on the continent, while Nigeria and Cameroon are sixth and seventh.

Black Stars could've lost 8-0 – USA coach Gregg Berhalter
Black Stars could’ve lost 8-0 – USA coach Gregg Berhalter Pulse Ghana
Mali, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso complete the top 10 ranking in Africa for the month of October.

Meanwhile, former Ghana international Frimpong Manso believes the current crop of Black Stars players are not willing to sacrifice for the nation.

Manso, who lined up for Cornerstones and Asante Kotoko during his playing days, said the Black Stars currently play like a division 2 side.

"These current Black Stars players are not committed and not willing to sacrifice for the nation. They play like a division two side and struggle to defend against opponents,” he said on Kumasi-based Time FM, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

