Black Stars maintain 60th position in October FIFA world ranking

The Black Stars have been enduring a poor run of form in recent times, having lost in each of their matches in the October international break.

Chris Hughton’s side also failed to score a goal, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Mexico first before again being humiliated 4-0 by the USA.

Despite these results, Ghana’s position on the FIFA world ranking remains the same as last month’s.

In the African ranking, Morocco continues to lead the lot, and are followed by Senegal and Tunisia in second and third place.

Algeria and Egypt complete the top five positions on the continent, while Nigeria and Cameroon are sixth and seventh.

Mali, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso complete the top 10 ranking in Africa for the month of October.

Meanwhile, former Ghana international Frimpong Manso believes the current crop of Black Stars players are not willing to sacrifice for the nation.

Manso, who lined up for Cornerstones and Asante Kotoko during his playing days, said the Black Stars currently play like a division 2 side.