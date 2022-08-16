‘Find a team and prove your worth’ – Mohammed Polo tells Gyan over Black Stars return

“We must be serious about our football; this is Ghana’s fourth trip to the World Cup, and we want to make an impression. Gyan, despite his age, still has the opportunity. Some of his peers his age are still active,” Polo told Akoma FM, as quoted by TV3.

“[But] is he currently playing? We know what he’s capable of when he’s active, so if he wants to play for the Black Stars again, he should sign up for a local team like Sulley and prove his worth.”

This comes after Gyan rose to the top of trends on social media following an interview with the BBC, where he compared his possible return to that of Roger Milla.

It will be recalled that Milla came out of retirement to play for Cameroon in 1994, becoming the oldest player to appear in a World Cup at the time at the age of 42.

Gyan was a regular fixture in the Black Stars for almost two decades, having made his international debut in 2003.

However, the 36-year-old has not featured for the national team since playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

And despite his will to return to the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup, Polo believes Gyan’s situation couldn’t be more different from Milla’s.

“Roger Milla did the same and played well in the World Cup, but the question is, are the situations the same?

“We want to make an impact going to the world cup so all needed necessities must be explored but like I said we must be serious with our football.” Polo added.