Black Stars need a player like Asamoah Gyan around them to win trophies – Diouf

Diouf said this when he arrived in Ghana for the launch of Gyan’s autobiography titled ‘Legyandary: the story of Asamoah Gyan’.

“Senegal has Aliou Cisse, Lamine Diatta, Toni Sylva and myself around the team. You can see the results of that in some of our players, Mendy is great because of Tony Sylva not because of Chelsea, he has changed teams but he has always been Senegalese,” he said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“The FA needs people like him around the boys to win trophies, You need a player who has scored all these goals for the national team to talk to the boys, if he is in Qatar I will definitely invite him to come and talk to our boys.”

The former Liverpool star also described Asamoah Gyan as one of the best strikers he has ever seen.

“I have known many people for long as friends but Gyan is my brother. He is one of the best strikers I have seen in my life, he’s a legend and that’s why I came to support his book launch,” he said.

Gyan has enjoyed a distinguished international career which has seen him play for the Black Stars for nearly two decades.

The former Sunderland Star is currently Ghana’s most capped player with 109 appearances and all-time top scorer with 51 goals.