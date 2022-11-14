RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

7 big-name players who missed out on Ghana’s 2022 World Cup squad

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named his 26-man squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup but some names are missing from the final list due to either injury or being dropped.

The Black Stars boss announced his list for the tournament on Monday, with Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey and captain Andre Ayew leading the squad.

There are also debut call-ups for Abdul Salis Samed, Danlad Ibrahim and Kamal Sowah, while Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included.

However, some big names also missed out on the squad for the World Cup due to one reason or another.

Some couldn’t make it because they were dropped, but others also had to pull out after suffering last-minute injuries.

Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was expected to be Ghana’s first-choice in Qatar but was ruled out due to a finger injury.

Second-choice shot-stopper Richard Ofori also suffered a knee injury at Orlando Pirates and couldn’t recover in time.

Meanwhile, Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu could not also make the squad after suffering an injury at the weekend.

A surprise name who has been dropped, though, is Joseph Paintsil, who has been in imperious form for Genk in the Belgian topflight.

The 24-year-old winger has been involved in 14 goals this season, scoring six times and contributing eight assists.

Leicester City star Jeffrey Schlupp is also missing from the squad despite being named in the initial 55-man provisional list.

Meanwhile, Mubarak Wakaso and Cremonese teenager Felix Afena-Gyan have also failed to make Ghana’s World Cup squad.

Here are seven big-name players who missed out on Ghana’s 2022 World Cup squad:

Mubarak Wakaso

Joseph Paintsil

Jojo Wollacott

Richard Ofori

Baba Iddrisu

Jeffrey Schlupp

Felix Afena-Gyan

