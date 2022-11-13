Baba Iddrisu becomes latest Ghana player to be ruled out of World Cup

The Ghana international appeared to have strained his muscle during Real Mallorca’s impressive 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old went down late in the first half and was treated after limping off. However, he was unable to continue the game and was substituted at half-time.

It has now been confirmed that Iddrisu will miss the World Cup after the diagnosis of his injury revealed that he won’t be able to recover for the tournament.

“Can confirm defensive midfielder Baba Iddrisu will not make it to Qatar,” Joy Sports’ Gary Al-Smith reports.

“Communication to Ghana team came on Saturday. He was on bench for Saturday's match but his hamstring meant Baba wouldn't have played anyway.”

This comes after Ghana and Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was also ruled out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after fracturing his finger.

He was set to represent the Black Stars in Qatar as the first-choice goalkeeper, a role he has occupied for the better part of the last 12 months.

Wollacott sustained a finger injury right before Saturday’s League One game against Burton Albion and, therefore, couldn’t feature.

It was initially thought that his injury wasn’t serious but the club has now confirmed that the goalkeeper has been ruled out of the World Cup.

“Wollacott was inconsolable when news of his inability to be [in Qatar] was apparent,” a club source is quoted as saying by Joy Sports.