Coach Otto Addo is reported to have made his final decision on his squad for the World Cup and is calling players who missed out to deliver the message to them.
“Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone,” - Jeffrey Schlupp’s rep lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement
Jeffrey Schlupp’s agent has lashed out at the Ghana Football Association after the player was left out of the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Recommended articles
Posting on his Instagram page, Schlupp’s representative wrote:
“A bunch of criminals at Ghana FA official. Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone.”
Schlupp is a Ghana international who plays for English Premier League club Crystal Palace and also features for the black Stars.
Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World in Qatar after beating West African rivals Nigeria in the play-offs. The Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.
As the Ghana Football Association prepares to name the final squad ahead of the tournament, news breaking on players being left out has sparked conversations and debate.
In-form Genk player Joseph Paintsil will not make it to Otto Addo’s final list for the tournament in Qatar despite making it to the initial 55-man squad.
Young star Felix Afena-Gyan who had the spotlight during the World Cup playoffs and African Cup of Nations qualifiers will also not play his first FIFA World Cup at age 19 and the Black Stars technical team rely on other options upfront.
The Ghana Football Association is expected to name the final squad ahead of the biggest international tournament in football by Friday, November 11, 2022.
More from category
-
“Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone,” - Jeffrey Schlupp’s rep lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement
-
Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup
-
Black Stars Squad: Joseph Paintsil misses out on Ghana’s final Qatar 2022 team