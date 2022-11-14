The 19-year-old has risen through the ranks, playing for the U17, U20 and U23 national teams in the last few years.
Danlad Ibrahim: Kotoko goalkeeper included in Ghana’s 2022 World Cup squad
Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim is going to the Qatar 2022 World Cup after being including in the Black Stars’ 26-man squad.
Danlad inclusion comes after Ghana’s first and second-choice goalkeepers, Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori, were ruled out of the tournament due to injury.
The Kotoko goalkeeper is also one of only two players from the Ghana Premier League in Ghana’s squad for the World Cup.
The other local player in the squad is Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who is currently the captain of Ghana’s U23 side.
See Ghana’s 26-man squad for the World Cup below:
GOALKEEPERS:
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Nurudeen Manaf
Ibrahim Danlad
DEFENDERS:
Tariq Lamptey
Alidu Seidu
Alexander Djiku
Gideon Mensah
Dennis Odoi
Daniel Amartey
Mohammed Salisu
Joseph Aidoo
Baba Abdul Rahman
MIDFIELDERS
Andre Ayew
Mohammed Kudus
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
Thomas Partey
Antoine Semenyo
Elisha Owusu
Sowah Kamal
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Daniel Kofi Kyereh
Abdul Salis Samed
Osman Bukari
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
STRIKERS
Williams Inaki
Jordan Ayew
