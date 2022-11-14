Danlad Ibrahim: Kotoko goalkeeper included in Ghana’s 2022 World Cup squad

Danlad inclusion comes after Ghana’s first and second-choice goalkeepers, Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori, were ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

The Kotoko goalkeeper is also one of only two players from the Ghana Premier League in Ghana’s squad for the World Cup.

The other local player in the squad is Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who is currently the captain of Ghana’s U23 side.

See Ghana’s 26-man squad for the World Cup below:

GOALKEEPERS:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Nurudeen Manaf

Ibrahim Danlad

DEFENDERS:

Tariq Lamptey

Alidu Seidu

Alexander Djiku

Gideon Mensah

Dennis Odoi

Daniel Amartey

Mohammed Salisu

Joseph Aidoo

Baba Abdul Rahman

MIDFIELDERS

Andre Ayew

Mohammed Kudus

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Thomas Partey

Antoine Semenyo

Elisha Owusu

Sowah Kamal

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Abdul Salis Samed

Osman Bukari

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

STRIKERS

Williams Inaki