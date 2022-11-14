RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Danlad Ibrahim: Kotoko goalkeeper included in Ghana’s 2022 World Cup squad

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim is going to the Qatar 2022 World Cup after being including in the Black Stars’ 26-man squad.

Danlad Ibrahim: Kotoko goalkeeper included in Ghana’s World Cup squad
Danlad Ibrahim: Kotoko goalkeeper included in Ghana’s World Cup squad

The 19-year-old has risen through the ranks, playing for the U17, U20 and U23 national teams in the last few years.

Recommended articles

Danlad inclusion comes after Ghana’s first and second-choice goalkeepers, Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori, were ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

The Kotoko goalkeeper is also one of only two players from the Ghana Premier League in Ghana’s squad for the World Cup.

The other local player in the squad is Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who is currently the captain of Ghana’s U23 side.

See Ghana’s 26-man squad for the World Cup below:

GOALKEEPERS:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Nurudeen Manaf

Ibrahim Danlad

DEFENDERS:

Tariq Lamptey

Alidu Seidu

Alexander Djiku

Gideon Mensah

Dennis Odoi

Daniel Amartey

Mohammed Salisu

Joseph Aidoo

Baba Abdul Rahman

MIDFIELDERS

Andre Ayew

Mohammed Kudus

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Thomas Partey

Antoine Semenyo

Elisha Owusu

Sowah Kamal

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Abdul Salis Samed

Osman Bukari

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

STRIKERS

Williams Inaki

Jordan Ayew

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Black Stars squad: I hope Ghanaians understand my squad selection’ – Otto Addo

    ‘I’ve done my best, I hope Ghanaians understand my squad selection’ – Otto Addo

  • Jeffrey Schlupp knows why he is not in the squad - Otto Addo tells reporters

    Jeffrey Schlupp knows why he is not in the squad - Otto Addo tells reporters

  • 7 big-name players who missed out on Ghana’s 2022 World Cup squad

    7 big-name players who missed out on Ghana’s 2022 World Cup squad

Trending

“Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone, - Jeffrey Schlupp’s rep lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement

‘Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone,’ - Calvin of Jeffrey Schlupp’s agency lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Otto Addo to announce Ghana’s 26-man World Cup squad on Monday

GFA says Otto Addo will announce Ghana’s 26-man World Cup squad on Monday

Joseph Paintsil should’ve played Japan, Chile friendlies – Otto Addo

Black Stars Squad: Joseph Paintsil misses out on Ghana’s final Qatar 2022 team