RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘I’ve done my best, I hope Ghanaians understand my squad selection’ – Otto Addo

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Otto Addo says he hopes the fans “would understand just a little bit” how he put together his squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Black Stars squad: I hope Ghanaians understand my squad selection’ – Otto Addo
Black Stars squad: I hope Ghanaians understand my squad selection’ – Otto Addo

The Black Stars boss announced his list for the tournament on Monday, with Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey and captain Andre Ayew leading the squad.

Recommended articles

There are also debut call-ups for Abdul Salis Samed, Danlad Ibrahim and Kamal Sowah, while Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included.

However, some big names also missed out on the squad for the World Cup due to one reason or another.

Goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, but the likes of Jeffrey Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil were also not included despite their impressive form at club level.

Addressing journalists after announcing his squad for the World Cup, Addo said: "It's just a pity [that not all players can get into team], but that's just the way football is.

“I have done my best and I hope everyone would understand just a little bit how we put our team together."

The Black Stars will face a difficult test in Qatar, having been paired alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

Ghana will open the tournament against Cristiano Ronaldo and co. before taking on South Korea and will close the group with a clash against Uruguay.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Black Stars squad: I hope Ghanaians understand my squad selection’ – Otto Addo

    ‘I’ve done my best, I hope Ghanaians understand my squad selection’ – Otto Addo

  • Jeffrey Schlupp knows why he is not in the squad - Otto Addo tells reporters

    Jeffrey Schlupp knows why he is not in the squad - Otto Addo tells reporters

  • 7 big-name players who missed out on Ghana’s 2022 World Cup squad

    7 big-name players who missed out on Ghana’s 2022 World Cup squad

Trending

“Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone, - Jeffrey Schlupp’s rep lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement

‘Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone,’ - Calvin of Jeffrey Schlupp’s agency lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Otto Addo to announce Ghana’s 26-man World Cup squad on Monday

GFA says Otto Addo will announce Ghana’s 26-man World Cup squad on Monday

Joseph Paintsil should’ve played Japan, Chile friendlies – Otto Addo

Black Stars Squad: Joseph Paintsil misses out on Ghana’s final Qatar 2022 team