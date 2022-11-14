‘I’ve done my best, I hope Ghanaians understand my squad selection’ – Otto Addo

There are also debut call-ups for Abdul Salis Samed, Danlad Ibrahim and Kamal Sowah, while Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included.

However, some big names also missed out on the squad for the World Cup due to one reason or another.

Goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, but the likes of Jeffrey Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil were also not included despite their impressive form at club level.

Addressing journalists after announcing his squad for the World Cup, Addo said: "It's just a pity [that not all players can get into team], but that's just the way football is.

“I have done my best and I hope everyone would understand just a little bit how we put our team together."

The Black Stars will face a difficult test in Qatar, having been paired alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.