Jeffrey Schlupp knows why he is not in the squad - Otto Addo tells reporters

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has disclosed every player left out of Ghana’s squad for the FIFA World Cup tournament knows the reason as he had private conversations with them.

Asked about the reason for leaving Jeffrey Schlupp out during the Black Stars squad announcement on Monday, November 14, 2022 the former Ghanaian player said he did not want to make the conference about who was left out and why.

He further disclosed that he does not want to be treated the way he wouldn’t treat people ending with: “I wouldn’t like to talk about players not in the squad”.

Otto Addo, however, highlighted he had had conversations with all left out players.

We communicated. We had a talk. They know the reason. He knows why he is not in the squad,” the Black Stars coach said.

Ghana's head coach Otto Addo
Coach Otto Addo named his final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in an announcement event at Accra, Ghana. Here are the list of players who made the squad.

GOALKEEPERS:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Nurudeen Manaf

Ibrahim Danlad

DEFENDERS:

Tariq Lamptey

Alidu Seidu

Alexander Djiku

Gideon Mensah

Dennis Odoi

Daniel Amartey

Mohammed Salisu

Joseph Aidoo

Baba Abdul Rahman

Ghana Black Stars squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
MIDFIELDERS

Andre Ayew

Mohammed Kudus

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Thomas Partey

Antoine Semenyo

Elisha Owusu

Sowah Kamal

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Abdul Salis Samed

Osman Bukari

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

STRIKERS

Williams Inaki

Jordan Ayew

Ghana is in Group H where they will play Portugual, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage of the competition.

