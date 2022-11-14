Asked about the reason for leaving Jeffrey Schlupp out during the Black Stars squad announcement on Monday, November 14, 2022 the former Ghanaian player said he did not want to make the conference about who was left out and why.
Jeffrey Schlupp knows why he is not in the squad - Otto Addo tells reporters
Black Stars coach Otto Addo has disclosed every player left out of Ghana’s squad for the FIFA World Cup tournament knows the reason as he had private conversations with them.
He further disclosed that he does not want to be treated the way he wouldn’t treat people ending with: “I wouldn’t like to talk about players not in the squad”.
Otto Addo, however, highlighted he had had conversations with all left out players.
“We communicated. We had a talk. They know the reason. He knows why he is not in the squad,” the Black Stars coach said.
Coach Otto Addo named his final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in an announcement event at Accra, Ghana. Here are the list of players who made the squad.
GOALKEEPERS:
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Nurudeen Manaf
Ibrahim Danlad
DEFENDERS:
Tariq Lamptey
Alidu Seidu
Alexander Djiku
Gideon Mensah
Dennis Odoi
Daniel Amartey
Mohammed Salisu
Joseph Aidoo
Baba Abdul Rahman
MIDFIELDERS
Andre Ayew
Mohammed Kudus
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
Thomas Partey
Antoine Semenyo
Elisha Owusu
Sowah Kamal
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Daniel Kofi Kyereh
Abdul Salis Samed
Osman Bukari
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
STRIKERS
Williams Inaki
Jordan Ayew
Ghana is in Group H where they will play Portugual, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage of the competition.
