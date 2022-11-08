RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Black Stars Squad: Joseph Paintsil misses out on Ghana’s final Qatar 2022 team

Black Stars player Joseph Paintsil will miss out on Ghana’s 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The Ghanaian who plays for Genk has been dropped by Coach Otto Addo despite having a good run of form for his club in Belgium.

For the 2022/2023 season, the 24-year-old Black Stars player has scored 6 goals and assisted 5 in 13 games. Despite the good run of form, Paintsi could not find a final spot after being named in the initial 55-man squad Ghana’s technical team was monitoring for selection.

With his best position being from the left side of the pitch where Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen are all competition, Joseph Paintsil would have to wait another four years for a possible chance to play his first FIFA World Cup for Ghana.

Ghana beat Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 tournament set to be held in Qatar. The Black Stars are in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Otto Addo’s men will play Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in their first game at the tournament before taking on South Korea. Captain Andre Ayew and the rest of the Black Stars squad will then face Louis Suarez’s Uruguay, a team that denied the Black Stars a place in the semi final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup tournament in South Africa.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is expected to name the full Black Stars squad ahead of Qatar 2022 by Friday, November 11, 2022.

