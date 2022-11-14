In a telecasted press conference on Monday morning, Addo closed the doors on all speculations by naming his squad for the tournament.
Inaki Williams, Partey lead Ghana's 26-man squad for Qatar 2022 World Cup
Ghana coach Otto Addo has officially announced his 26-man squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The squad is led by captain Andre Ayew, while Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey and Thomas Partey are also included.
See Ghana’s 26-man squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup below:
GOALKEEPERS:
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Nurudeen Manaf
Ibrahim Danlad
DEFENDERS:
Tariq Lamptey
Alidu Seidu
Alexander Djiku
Gideon Mensah
Dennis Odoi
Daniel Amartey
Mohammed Salisu
Joseph Aidoo
Baba Abdul Rahman
MIDFIELDERS
Andre Ayew
Mohammed Kudus
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
Thomas Partey
Antoine Semenyo
Elisha Owusu
Sowah Kamal
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Daniel Kofi Kyereh
Abdul Salis Samed
Osman Bukari
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
STRIKERS
Williams Inaki
Jordan Ayew
'I've done my best, I hope Ghanaians understand my squad selection' – Otto Addo
Jeffrey Schlupp knows why he is not in the squad - Otto Addo tells reporters
7 big-name players who missed out on Ghana's 2022 World Cup squad