Black Stars Squad: Who are the key players in Ghana's team for the Qatar World Cup?

Addo’s side will have to be at their best to navigate their way through a group that houses Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

While the final 26-man squad is not yet out, there are some players whose places are all but confirmed due to their importance to the team.

Pulse Ghana

And bar any injuries, these players will likely be in the starting line-up when the Black Stars open their World Cup campaign on November 24 against Portugal.

Daniel Amartey

Daniel Amartey has been a revelation for Leicester City this season, having finally overcome his niggling injury problems.

The 27-year-old started the campaign on the bench but has worked his way to gain the trust of manager Brendan Rodgers.

Amartey has since been a key player for the Foxes in recent weeks and he will be expected to translate that form to Ghana when his country plays in Qatar. The defender is already a starter for the Black Stars and his status in the team hasn’t waned.

Tariq Lamptey

One player whose decision to switch nationality to Ghana excited fans is Tariq Lamptey. The right-back chose Ghana over England and will play a key role for the former in the World Cup.

Lamptey has enjoyed limited game time for Brighton in the Premier League this season, with his injury being managed by manager Roberto De Zerbi.

That said, though, his pace and directness makes him Ghana’s best right-back at the moment and he is likely to start in Qatar.

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana’s poster boy currently, Mohammed Kudus has done everything right at Ajax this season and has improved his goal-scoring record too.

The playmaker has often played as a false nine for the Dutch champions and has excelled in the position. Although he is unlikely to be deployed as a striker for Ghana, he remains key to the fortunes of the Black Stars.

Whether as a central midfielder or an attacking midfielder, Kudus is one of Ghana’s best players and can make the team tick with his creativity and passing ability.

Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is playing his best football since joining the Gunners two and a half seasons ago.

The 29-year-old has been a key part of Mikel Arteta’s table-topping side and has helped them dominate opponents in the Premier League and Europa League.

Partey’s best position in the Black Stars remains a conundrum but he’ll definitely be an important player for Ghana in Qatar.

Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew has been the captain of the Black Stars since 2019 and has now added his name to the select list of players to have captained Ghana to the World Cup.

He is also his country’s joint most-capped player – tied with Asamoah Gyan on 109 appearances. Although Ayew is no longer the pacey and all-action footballer he used to be, he is still highly regarded by Otto Addo.

The Al Sadd forward has a penchant for scoring goals and is a natural leader. These are attributes that will be needed by the Ghana team.

Inaki Williams

Undoubtedly Ghana’s most in-form striker at the moment, Inaki Williams’ nationality switch seems to have come at the right time.