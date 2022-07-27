Black Stars to face Switzerland in pre-World Cup friendly in November

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said: “The Black Stars of Ghana will for the first time in history play against Switzerland in an International friendly before their opening match at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.

“The game will take place on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates.

“The match will give Coach Otto Addo a perfect opponent for the Group H opener against Portugal at the 974 stadium.”

The Black Stars have been paired in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea following last Friday’s draw in Doha.

Otto Addo’s side will face Portugal in their opening Group G game before taking on Uruguay and South Korea in the subsequent group matches.

The Black Stars’ opening group against Portugal will be played at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 24, 2022.

They will then travel to the city of Al Rayyan to face South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium.

Meanwhile, the places where Ghana’s national team will be lodging and training during the World Cup have been revealed.

According to TV3 Sports, the Black Stars will lodge at the Double Tree by Hilton Doha-Al Sadd Hotel and train at the Aspire Zone training facilities 1.