Black Stars will set a record in Qatar – Richmond Boakye Yiadom

The Black Stars have since gone on a four-game unbeaten run, with some improvements seen under coach Otto Addo.

The team has also picked up four points from their opening two matches of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, having beaten Madagascar and drawn with the Central African Republic (CAR).

Yiadom wasn’t invited for Ghana’s assignments in June, but believes the Black Stars have enough quality players to make their mark in Qatar.

The Beitar Jerusalem forward also revealed his readiness to give off his best if he gets the chance to feature for the national team.

“Looking at the quality of players in Black Stars now, Ghana will definitely set a record at Qatar 2022. Whenever I'm invited, I will honour the call-up. And, when I come, there will be magic," Yiadom told Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

Meanwhile, Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has said the Black Stars need every talented player of Ghanaian descent to commit to the national team.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is currently after a couple of England-born players to switch international allegiance.

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey have all been in the news in recent weeks.

Partey, who is Ghana’s deputy skipper, believes any player that can improve the Black Stars and is ready to play for Ghana must be welcomed.

“Everybody has their career, you can’t push somebody to do something they are not ready to do so if they come, they are welcome because we really need them.