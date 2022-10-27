RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Black Stars winning bonus scrapped, replaced with qualification bonus

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Black Stars will not be paid winning bonuses, but rather a qualification bonus, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

This was confirmed by the vice chairman of the Black Stars management committee, Akwesi Agyemang.

According to him, discussions have been held with the players, who have agreed for their winning bonus to be replaced by a qualification bonus.

Black Stars of Ghana
Black Stars of Ghana Pulse Ghana

Ghana will face a difficult test in Qatar, having been paired alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

The Black Stars will open the tournament against Cristiano Ronaldo and co. before taking on Uruguay and will close the group with a clash against the Asians.

“We have had a series of meetings with the players and agreed on qualifying bonuses. The players agreed because we took a leaf from our predecessors,” Mr. Agyemang told Happy FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“We made the players understand that the money does not come from us the management committee but the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Finance.

“The players are now aware of what they are entitled to but funding is another issue, which is why President Nana Akufo-Addo organized the fundraiser to get some money from Corporate Ghana for the team.”

Having qualified for the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria, Ghana's Black Stars are looking to get themselves in good shape to fly Africa's colours high in Qatar
Having qualified for the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria, Ghana's Black Stars are looking to get themselves in good shape to fly Africa's colours high in Qatar AFP

It will be recalled that Ghana’s participation in the 2014 World Cup was blighted by issues of delayed bonuses, with players even threatening a boycott before the country’s final group game against Portugal.

There was also an episode where players clashed with management members and coaches, as the team crashed out at the group stages in Brazil.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

