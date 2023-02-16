Inaki Williams chose Ghana because he wasn’t good enough for Spain – Charles Taylor

Williams switched nationality from Spain to Ghana last June and made his debut for the Black Stars against Brazil three months later.
Ex-Ghana international Charles Assampong Taylor believes the only reason why Inaki Williams opted to play for the Black Stars was because he wasn’t good enough for Spain.
The Athletic Bilbao forward went on to represent Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where he played all three group games as Otto Addo’s side finished bottom of Group H.
Taylor, who made his name with Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, said Ghana must stop over-relying on foreign-born players.
He noted that Williams would never have picked Ghana if he was good enough to play for the Spain national team.
“We always want to rely on foreign-based Ghanaian players, but the question is how many of these foreign-based players are starters in their respective clubs? We just like cheap things, and rejected goods seem to be our priority,” Taylor told Akoma FM, as quoted by 3news.
“It really pains me that some journalists were saying all our problems were solved after securing players like Inaki Williams. I only smile and also see such journalists as people whose understanding of football knowledge is suspect.”
He added: “How can our Black Stars be saved because we have Inaki Williams? Do we have better eyes than the Europeans?
“His gameplay cannot guarantee us any proper title. If the Spanish thought he was good enough, they would have convinced him and his brother to play for them and not Ghana.”
Williams has been capped six times by Ghana since making his nationality switch last year.
