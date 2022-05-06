RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Chris Hughton calls on Nigerians to support Ghana during 2022 World Cup

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana’s technical advisor Chris Hughton has urged Nigerians to support the Black Stars at the Qatar World Cup despite losing to their West African rivals.

The Black Stars booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in March.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

Nigeria failed to secure World Cup qualification in Abuja after playing a 1-1 draw against Ghana AFP

The result sealed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Hughton was present at the Football Writers Association Awards on Thursday night and he highlighted the need for Nigerians to support Ghana when he met journalist Mimi Fawaz.

In a post on Twitter, the Nigerian-Lebanese journalist who works with the BBC Africa said she assured the former Newcastle United boss that the Black Stars have her support.

“I have finally recovered from the Nigeria vs Ghana World Cup qualifier,” Mimi Fawaz wrote on Twitter.

“Bumped into Chris Hughton at the Football Writers Association Award last night & he asked me if we are still friends & hopes that I will be supporting them in Qatar. I said absolutely!”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are paired in Group H of the World Cup, alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana’s preparation for the tournament will, however, kickstart with a four-nation tournament that includes Japan, Chile and Tunisia.

Dubbed the 2022 Kirin Super Cup, the tournament will be hosted by Japan from Friday, June 10, 2022 to Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

