I’ll be involved in Black Stars’ tactics, team selection – Chris Hughton

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Technical advisor to Ghana’s national team, Chris Hughton, has opened up on his role in the team as they prepare to grace the 2022 World Cup.

The 63-year-old is part of the backroom staff, led by head coach Otto Addo, that’ll be leading the Black Stars to the tournament in Qatar.

Hughton was named technical advisor ahead of the two-legged World Cup playoffs against Nigeria in March – a game Ghana edged their rivals on away goals.

Chris Hughton with Otto Addo and George Boateng
Chris Hughton with Otto Addo and George Boateng Pulse Ghana

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the former Newcastle United manager said he only observed training against Nigeria but will be more involved during the World Cup.

He noted that although Addo will have the final say, he will be involved in tactics and team selection.

“I was involved against Nigeria but only really watched training. I will be more on the grass this time,” Hughton is quoted as saying.

“Tactics and selection are one thing but there are other issues such as media work. I can help to take some of the pressure off with those things. I will be involved with the coach on tactics and the team we pick but he will have the final say.”

Chris Hughton speaking to midfielder Edmund Addo
Chris Hughton speaking to midfielder Edmund Addo Pulse Ghana

Hughton was born in the UK to an Irish mother but has Ghanaian roots due to his father being a Ghanaian.

He is a very experienced manager, having managed several clubs in the Premier League, including Tottenham, Newcastle United and West Ham.

He also has some experience in international football after serving as assistant manager for the Republic of Ireland from 2003 to 2005.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

  I'll be involved in Black Stars' tactics, team selection – Chris Hughton

