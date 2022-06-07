I’ll be involved in Black Stars’ tactics, team selection – Chris Hughton

Hughton was named technical advisor ahead of the two-legged World Cup playoffs against Nigeria in March – a game Ghana edged their rivals on away goals.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the former Newcastle United manager said he only observed training against Nigeria but will be more involved during the World Cup.

He noted that although Addo will have the final say, he will be involved in tactics and team selection.

“I was involved against Nigeria but only really watched training. I will be more on the grass this time,” Hughton is quoted as saying.

“Tactics and selection are one thing but there are other issues such as media work. I can help to take some of the pressure off with those things. I will be involved with the coach on tactics and the team we pick but he will have the final say.”

Hughton was born in the UK to an Irish mother but has Ghanaian roots due to his father being a Ghanaian.

He is a very experienced manager, having managed several clubs in the Premier League, including Tottenham, Newcastle United and West Ham.