Christian Atsu courts controversy for tweeting about Argentina while Ghana game was ongoing

However, as the Black Stars were facing Madagascar in Cape Coast on Wednesday evening, Atsu courted controversy after tweeting about the Finalissima.

The Al-Raed winger is known to be a big fan of Lionel Messi and, therefore, extended his support to the PSG superstar and his national team.

Atsu made a short post on Twitter, where he mentioned Argentina and accompanied the post with the love emoji.

The said post was made at the same time Ghana was playing against Madagascar in their opening group game of the AFCON qualifiers, and that did not sit well with some of the fans.

Atsu, however, went on to tweet about the Black Stars’ game in his subsequent posts, saying “Come on, Ghana.”

It appeared the winger was watching both matches, hence he continued tweeting about the Argentina vs Italy game and Ghana’s match as well.

That, though, did not stop some fans from criticising him over his decision to tweet about Argentina when the Black Stars were also playing at the same time.