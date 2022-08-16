Honour Asamoah Gyan’s last wish of playing in World Cup – Christian Atsu

The former Newcastle United star took to Twitter to make the appeal in the wake of Gyan’s latest interview with the BBC, where the veteran striker said he was open to play in Qatar.
Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu has appealed for Asamoah Gyan’s wish of playing at the 2022 World Cup to be honoured.
“Honour Asamoah Gyan with his last wish,” Atsu, who played with Gyan for six years in the national team, tweeted on Tuesday morning.
Gyan has risen to the top of trends on social media after saying, like Roger Milla in 1994, he could return to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
It will be recalled that Milla came out of retirement to play for Cameroon, becoming the oldest player to appear in a World Cup at the time at the age of 42.
Gyan was a regular fixture in the Black Stars for almost two decades, having made his international debut in 2003.
However, the 36-year-old has not featured for the national team since playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.
In the last three years, Gyan has battled with niggling injuries while his time with Ghana Premier League outfit Legon Cities also didn’t go according to plan.
Despite his inactivity, though, the veteran striker insists he hasn’t retired and has opened his doors to a return to the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.
“Anything can happen, it has happened before back in 1994 when Roger Milla came back from retirement to play in the World Cup,” he told the BBC Sport.
“But I haven’t retired yet, I haven’t announced my retirement, I have been out for almost two years now due to injuries and my body shutting down.
“I just need to get my body back in shape, so I have started training of course and I’ll see how my body reacts to playing competitive football.
“Talent wise, everything is there already, so I just have to prepare physically and then we’ll see what happens.”
Gyan is currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup with six strikes.
