‘I want to learn a bit more’ – CK Akonnor explains absence from coaching

In 10 matches, he had a win rate of just 40%, having won four, lost four and draw two. The final nail in his coffin was Ghana’s dull 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Since being relieved of his post as Ghana boss, Akonnor hasn’t returned to active management and is currently without a club.

However, explaining his absence from coaching, the former Borussia Dortmund forward said he is taking time off to learn a bit more.

“Of course, the mission and direction also has to be considered and for that matter, I first want to learn a bit more, relax and go deeper into coaching,” Akonnor said, as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.

Meanwhile, Akonnor’s successor, Milovan Rajevac, was also sacked following Ghana’s group-stage exit at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Serbian has since been replaced by Otto Addo, who has guided the Black Stars to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Ghana qualified for the tournament at the expense of Nigeria on away goals, following a 1-1 aggregate draw in the World Cup playoffs.