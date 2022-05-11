RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘I want to learn a bit more’ – CK Akonnor explains absence from coaching

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla (CK) Akonnor has said he is in no rush to return to football management.

CK Akonnor: Ex-Black Stars coach explains absence from coaching
CK Akonnor: Ex-Black Stars coach explains absence from coaching

The 48-year-old was appointed as Ghana coach in January 2020, but was fired 20 months later following a series of poor results.

Recommended articles

In 10 matches, he had a win rate of just 40%, having won four, lost four and draw two. The final nail in his coffin was Ghana’s dull 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Ex-Black Stars boss CK Akonnor
Ex-Black Stars boss CK Akonnor Pulse Ghana

Since being relieved of his post as Ghana boss, Akonnor hasn’t returned to active management and is currently without a club.

However, explaining his absence from coaching, the former Borussia Dortmund forward said he is taking time off to learn a bit more.

“Of course, the mission and direction also has to be considered and for that matter, I first want to learn a bit more, relax and go deeper into coaching,” Akonnor said, as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.

Meanwhile, Akonnor’s successor, Milovan Rajevac, was also sacked following Ghana’s group-stage exit at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

‘Good luck in your next job’ – Mubarak Wakaso pays tribute to CK Akonnor
‘Good luck in your next job’ – Mubarak Wakaso pays tribute to CK Akonnor Pulse Ghana

The Serbian has since been replaced by Otto Addo, who has guided the Black Stars to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Ghana qualified for the tournament at the expense of Nigeria on away goals, following a 1-1 aggregate draw in the World Cup playoffs.

The Black Stars have been paired in Group H of the World Cup, alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • CK Akonnor: Ex-Black Stars coach explains absence from coaching

    ‘I want to learn a bit more’ – CK Akonnor explains absence from coaching

  • ‘You look nicer’ – Michael Essien reacts to Hudson-Odoi’s new look

    ‘You look nicer’ – Michael Essien reacts to Hudson-Odoi’s new look

  • Fans react to romantic video of Thomas Partey and alleged Moroccan girlfriend

    Fans react to romantic video of Partey and alleged new girlfriend

Trending

‘Football authorities are the problem’ – Salisu tells GFA President Kurt Okraku

‘Football authorities are the problem’ – Salisu tells GFA President Kurt Okraku

Fans react to romantic video of Partey and alleged new girlfriend

Fans react to romantic video of Thomas Partey and alleged Moroccan girlfriend

Chris Hughton calls on Nigerians to support Ghana during 2022 World Cup

Chris Hughton calls on Nigerians to support Ghana during 2022 World Cup

Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal star acquires Ghanaian passport ahead of nationality switch

Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal star acquires Ghanaian passport ahead of nationality switch